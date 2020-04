Earth’s Plate Tectonics Began Over 3.2 Billion Years Ago



An analysis of rocks from the Honeyeater Basalt of the East Pilbara Craton, a stable block of crust in Western Australia, provides strong evidence that Earth's tectonic plates were already moving 3.2 billion years ago (Archean Eon). Plate tectonics is key to the evolution of life and the development of the planet.