Giant teenage shark from the Dinosaur-era



Added: 23.04.2020 18:04 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: movieweb.com



Scientists examined parts of a vertebral column, which was found in northern Spain in 1996, and assigned it to the extinct shark group Ptychodontidae. In contrast to teeth, shark vertebrae bear biological information, like body size, growth, and age and allowed the team surrounding Patrick L. Jambura to gain new insights into the biology of this mysterious shark group. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Teeth, SPA Tags: Teenager