How birds evolved big brains



Added: 23.04.2020 18:05 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dinosaurtime.co.uk



Evolutionary biologists and paleontologists have reconstructed the evolution of the avian brain using a massive dataset of brain volumes from dinosaurs, extinct birds like Archaeopteryx and the great auk, and modern birds. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: UK