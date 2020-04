Researchers Create Comprehensive Geologic Map of Moon



A team of researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey, the Lunar and Planetary Institute and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has released a seamless, globally consistent, 1:5,000,000-scale geologic map of the Moon. The new digital map, called the 'Unified Geologic Map of the Moon,' will serve as the definitive blueprint of the