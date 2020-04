At least four new species of African leaf-nosed bats discovered



Source: citizen.co.za



Researchers just discovered at least four new species of African leaf-nosed bats -- cousins of the horseshoe bats that served as hosts of the virus behind COVID-19. Bats play a big role in our lives -- they pollinate crops, eat disease-carrying bugs, and carry diseases themselves -- but we know very little about them. The more we know about bats, the better able we're to protect them and defend ourselves against diseases that they can spread. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Horses, Cher Tags: Africa