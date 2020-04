Ocean microbes' role in climate effects



A new study shows that 'hotspots' of nutrients surrounding phytoplankton -- which are tiny marine algae producing approximately half of the oxygen we breathe every day -- play an outsized role in the release of a gas involved in cloud formation and climate regulation. More in www.sciencedaily.com »