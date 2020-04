Scientists Catch Elusive Metabolons in Action



Added: 23.04.2020 12:51 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dnaindia.com



A team of researchers at Pennsylvania State University has directly observed functional metabolons - long-hypothesized clusters of enzymes - involved in generating purines (building blocks of DNA and RNA), the most abundant cellular metabolites. “Our study suggests that enzymes are not haphazardly located throughout cells, but instead occur in discrete clusters, or metabolons, that carry [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » DNA, Cher Tags: Scientists