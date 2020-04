First-ever comprehensive geologic map of the moon



For the first time, the entire lunar surface has been completely mapped and uniformly classified. The lunar map, called the 'Unified Geologic Map of the Moon,' will serve as the definitive blueprint of the moon's surface geology for future human missions and will be invaluable for the international scientific community, educators and the public-at-large. More in www.sciencedaily.com »