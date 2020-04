A breakthrough in estimating the size of a (mostly hidden) network



Source: www.timesofisrael.com



A newly discovered connection between control theory and network dynamical systems could help estimate the size of a network even when a small portion is accessible. Understanding the spread of coronavirus may be the most alarming recent example of a problem that could benefit from fuller knowledge of network dynamical systems, but scientists and mathematicians have grappled for years with ways to draw accurate inferences about these complex systems from available measurements. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists