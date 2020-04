Study: Massive Galaxies Grow Large by Eating Their Smaller Satellites



Added: 22.04.2020 20:21 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.foxnews.com



In a new study, an international team of astronomers led by ARC Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D) combined data from the Multi-Object Spectroscopic Emission Line (MOSEL) survey with a cosmological modeling program in order to glimpse the forces that create massive galaxies. “By analyzing how gases within galaxies [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »