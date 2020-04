Added: 22.04.2020 19:40 | 12 views | 0 comments

A team of scientists in India has discovered a new species of the viper genus Trimeresurus living in the lowlands of western Arunachal Pradesh state and named it the Salazar’s pit viper (Trimeresurus salazar) after Salazar Slytherin, J.K. Rowling’s fictional Hogwarts School’s co-founder. Members of the genus Trimeresurus are charismatic venomous snakes, with morphologically as [...]