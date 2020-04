Added: 22.04.2020 16:52 | 10 views | 0 comments

A new analysis of archival data from NASA’s Mercury Surface, Space Environment, Geochemistry and Ranging (MESSENGER) spacecraft reveals a sudden rise in nitrogen concentrations at about 50 km (31 miles) above the surface of Venus, demonstrating the planet’s atmosphere isn’t uniformly mixed. A defining characteristic of the planet Venus is its thick, carbon dioxide-dominated atmosphere. [...]