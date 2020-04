Researchers develop new microneedle array combination vaccine delivery system



In parallel to their current work on a potential coronavirus vaccine, researchers have developed a new vaccine delivery system for vaccines using live or attenuated viral vectors: a finger-tip sized patch that contains 400 tiny needles, each just half of one millimeter.