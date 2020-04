Link between obesity and sleep loss



Added: 22.04.2020 14:12 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tumblr.com



Can staying up late make you fat? Researchers found the opposite to be true when they studied sleep in worms: It's not the sleep loss that leads to obesity, but rather that excess weight can cause poor sleep. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Sleep