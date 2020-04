Added: 21.04.2020 20:31 | 15 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers in the Republic of Korea has successfully fabricated a promising transistor-based biosensor that detects SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, in nasopharyngeal swabs in less than one minute. Currently, most diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 rely on a technique called real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), which amplifies the [...]