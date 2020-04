Fomalhaut b Doesn’t Exist, Astronomers Say



The directly-imaged massive exoplanet Fomalhaut b is actually a dispersing cloud of dust, produced by a catastrophic collision between two large planetesimals in an extrasolar planetary system, according to a duo of astronomers from the Steward Observatory at the University of Arizona. Fomalhaut is an A-type star located just 25 light-years away in the constellation