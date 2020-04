Antibody-Like Proteins May Halt COVID-19 Cytokine Storm



Cytokines are signaling proteins that stimulate inflammation and other immune responses. 'Cytokine storm,' or cytokine release syndrome, plays a critical role in viral infections such as COVID-19. This burst of immune overreaction damages the lungs and is potentially life-threatening. Therefore, efficient removal of excessive cytokines is essential for treatment. Now, researchers from MIT and Avalon