Stars Born in Outflows May Populate Halos of Milky Way-Like Galaxies



Added: 20.04.2020



Clusters of supernovas can cause the birth of scattered, eccentrically orbiting stars in outer halos of Milky Way-mass galaxies, according to new research published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. "Highly accurate numerical simulations from the Feedback in Realistic Environments 2 (FIRE-2) project have shown us that it's likely the Milky Way [...]