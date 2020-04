Added: 20.04.2020 17:00 | 3 views | 0 comments

Researchers at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) have developed a new visualization platform, underpinned by bioinformatics algorithms originally used to analyze the human genome, to pinpoint differences among the thousands of genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. “The more we know about this virus, the better [...]