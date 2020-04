Neolithic genomes from modern-day Switzerland indicate parallel ancient societies



Source: indo-european.eu



Genetic research throughout Europe shows evidence of drastic population changes near the end of the Neolithic period, as shown by the arrival of ancestry related to pastoralists from the Pontic-Caspian steppe. But the timing of this change and the arrival and mixture process of these peoples, particularly in Central Europe, is little understood. In a new study, researchers analyze 96 ancient genomes, providing new insights into the ancestry of modern Europeans. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Switzerland, Cher Tags: EU