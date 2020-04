Electronics that mimic the human brain in efficient learning



Only 10 years ago, scientists working on what they hoped would open a new frontier of neuromorphic computing could only dream of a device using miniature tools called memristors that would function/operate like real brain synapses. But now a team has discovered, while on their way to better understanding protein nanowires, how to use these biological, electricity conducting filaments to make a neuromorphic memristor, or 'memory transistor,' device. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Fila Tags: EU