Genetic variability in the human immune system may affect susceptibility to and severity of infection by SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease, according to new research. Individual genetic variation may explain differences in the strength of immune responses. Certain immune system genes, called human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes that are involved in [...]