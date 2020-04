Fossil Flyers Hold Secrets to Better Flight Technologies



The physiology of pterosaurs and other fossil flyers could provide ancient solutions to modern flight problems, such as aerial stability and the ability of drones to self-launch, according to a new paper published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution. "There's a lot of really cool stuff in the fossil record that goes unexplored [...]