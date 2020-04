CHEOPS space telescope ready for scientific operation



Added: 17.04.2020 17:32 | 20 views | 0 comments



CHEOPS has reached its next milestone: Following extensive tests in Earth's orbit, some of which the mission team was forced to carry out from home due to the coronavirus crisis, the space telescope has been declared ready for science. CHEOPS stands for ''CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite'', and has the purpose of investigating known exoplanets to determine, among other things, whether they have conditions that are hospitable to life. More in www.sciencedaily.com » ISIS, SPA Tags: Hospitals