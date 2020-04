Neolithic East African Pastoralist Societies Consumed Milk



Added: 16.04.2020 16:58 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mykhel.com



New research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences provides the first evidence for diet and subsistence practices of Neolithic East African pastoralists. The development of pastoralism is known to have transformed human diets and societies in grasslands worldwide. Cattle-herding has been - and still is - the dominant way of life [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Africa