Astronomers Track Shock Waves in Nova V906 Carinae



Added: 15.04.2020 19:22 | 10 views | 0 comments



A nova is a sudden, short-lived brightening of an otherwise inconspicuous star. It occurs when a stream of hydrogen from a companion star flows onto the surface of a white dwarf. New observations of V906 Carinae, a nova that is about 13,000 light-years away in the constellation of Carina, by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA