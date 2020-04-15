Added: 15.04.2020 18:20 | 2 views | 0 comments

Scientists may have solved one of the most puzzling and persistent mysteries in neuroscience: why some people are 'right-brained' while others are 'left-brained.' The answer lies in how certain genes on each side of the brain are switched 'on' and 'off' through a process called epigenetic regulation. The findings may explain why Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders frequently affect one side of the body first, a revelation that has far-reaching implications for development of potential future treatments.