Mediterranean Diet May Help Preserve Cognitive Function



Added: 15.04.2020 13:35 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: travel-pictures.1-my.com



Adherence to the Mediterranean diet correlates with higher cognitive function, according to a new study led by the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health. “We do not always pay attention to our diets. We need to explore how nutrition affects the brain and the eye,” said Dr. Emily Chew, director [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mediterranean Tags: Tom Brady