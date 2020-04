Astronomers detect most energetic outflow from a distant quasar



Added: 14.04.2020 22:32 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: guardianlv.com



Researchers using the Gemini North telescope on Hawai'i's Maunakea have detected the most energetic wind from any quasar ever measured. This outflow, which is travelling at nearly 13% of the speed of light, carries enough energy to dramatically impact star formation across an entire galaxy. The extragalactic tempest lay hidden in plain sight for 15 years before being unveiled by innovative computer modeling and new data from the international Gemini Observatory. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher