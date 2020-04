Newly-Developed Carbon Nanolattices are Stronger than Diamonds



An international team of scientists has created carbon nanolattices - constructed from closed-cell plate-architectures - that are stronger than diamonds as a ratio of strength to density. "Scientists have predicted that nanolattices arranged in a plate-based design would be incredibly strong," said first author Cameron Crook, a graduate student at the University of California, Irvine.