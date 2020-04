Added: 14.04.2020 19:49 | 11 views | 0 comments

A due of researchers used numerical simulations to show that interstellar objects like ‘Oumuamua, a fast moving, cigar-shaped object of extrasolar origin discovered on October 19, 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawai’i, can be produced through tidal fragmentation and ejected during close encounters of their parent bodies with their host stars. “‘Oumuamua is [...]