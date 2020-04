Novel high-speed microscope captures brain neuroactivities



Source: jcsmr.anu.edu.au



A research team has successfully recorded the millisecond electrical signals in the neurons of an alert mouse with their super high-speed microscope - two-photon fluorescence microscope. The new technique is minimally invasive to the animal being tested and can pinpoint individual neurons and trace their firing paths, millisecond by millisecond. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU