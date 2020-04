Puzzle of Compton scattering solved: New approach for testing theories in quantum mechanics



Source: www.mediastorehouse.co.uk



Light can be used to knock electrons out of atoms, with light particles and electrons bouncing off each other like two billiard balls - Compton scattering. Why electrons can even be ejected from an atom when the light does not actually have enough energy to do so has now been discovered by a team of physicists. More in www.sciencedaily.com »