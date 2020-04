Experience matters for immune cells



The discovery that immune T cells have a spectrum of responsiveness could shed light on how our immune system responds to infections and cancer, and what goes wrong in immune diseases. Researchers found that T cells responded very differently to immune signals the more 'training' they had been exposed to. This could help guide research into finding drug targets for immune diseases such as asthma and rheumatoid arthritis. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer, Cher Tags: EU