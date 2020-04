TESS Discovers Unusual Ancient System with Two Hot Gas Giants



Added: 14.04.2020 14:39 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencepagenews.com



Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have discovered a planetary system of two giant planets - a Neptune-sized planet and a hot Jupiter - orbiting the 8.2-billion-year-old star TOI-1130. Hot Jupiters are massive gaseous exoplanets with orbital period less than 10 days. The short period means that these gas giants are very close [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA