In a new experiment on rats, a team of researchers at Lund University has shown that by transplanting human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neurons into rat brains, it is possible to restore mobility and sensation of touch in the stroke-injured animals. Many stroke patients exhibit long-term disability. Transplantation of stem cells is a new [...]