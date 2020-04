Cell membrane proteins imaged in 3D



Source: medcell.med.yale.edu



Scientists have demonstrated a new technique for imaging proteins in 3D with nanoscale resolution. Their work enables researchers to identify the precise location of proteins within individual cells, reaching the resolution of the cell membrane and the smallest subcellular organelles.