Tailoring treatment for triple-negative breast cancer



Added: 13.04.2020 22:20 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.futureofpersonalhealth.com



Triple-negative breast cancer is a particularly aggressive form of the disease with no specific treatment. Researchers discovered that, in contrast to many other cancer types, activation of the interferon gamma signaling contributes to disease progression and spread. The findings may help doctors choose a personalized treatment strategy for triple-negative breast cancer patients, depending on their cancer subtype. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer, Cher Tags: Breast cancer