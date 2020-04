Added: 13.04.2020 13:51 | 3 views | 0 comments

According to a new study published in the European Respiratory Journal, smokers and individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have higher levels of angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), which is the entry receptor for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, in their lungs; this may explain the increased risk of severe COVID-19 in these subpopulations and highlight [...]