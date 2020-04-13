Added: 10.04.2020 23:19 | 21 views | 0 comments

There is plenty of scientific evidence that the health of a mother can impact the health of her child. Now a new study flips that relationship around: Researchers have discovered the health of the fertilized embryo determines the functional health of the mother, which has implications for healthy aging, stress resilience and suppression of protein damage. Essentially, a bad egg does good by protecting the mother from cellular stress, ensuring she lives longer and is healthy enough to produce the next generation.