A damaged fertilized egg sends signal that helps mother live a longer healthy life



Added: 10.04.2020 23:19 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: www.extremetech.com



There is plenty of scientific evidence that the health of a mother can impact the health of her child. Now a new study flips that relationship around: Researchers have discovered the health of the fertilized embryo determines the functional health of the mother, which has implications for healthy aging, stress resilience and suppression of protein damage. Essentially, a bad egg does good by protecting the mother from cellular stress, ensuring she lives longer and is healthy enough to produce the next generation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Embryo