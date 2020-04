False-negative COVID-19 test results may lead to false sense of security



Added: 10.04.2020 23:19 | 7 views | 0 comments



A new article calls attention to the risk posed by overreliance on COVID-19 testing to make clinical and public health decisions. The sensitivity of reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and overall test performance characteristics have not been reported clearly or consistently in medical literature, the article says. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: PC