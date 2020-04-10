Added: 10.04.2020 18:43 | 5 views | 0 comments

Powerful X-ray beams at the European Synchrotron in France allowed an international team of researchers to study some of the worldâ€™s oldest and well-preserved dinosaur embryos and reconstruct them in 3D. The clutch of seven subspherical dinosaur eggs was recovered from the Elliot Formation of Golden Gate Highlands National Park in South Africa in 1976. [...]