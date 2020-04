Study Sheds New Light on Antimicrobial Activity of Silver



Added: 09.04.2020 20:47 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



As ‘superbug’ bacteria resistant to commonly prescribed antibiotics have become a global threat to public health in recent years, noble metals, such as silver, in various forms have been attracting broad attention due to their antimicrobial activities. While it is still a mystery as to exactly how silver kills bacteria, a team of researchers at [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Bacteria