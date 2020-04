Genetic Study Identifies Three Variants of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus



Added: 09.04.2020 18:13 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: rossaprimavera.ru



In a phylogenetic network analysis of the first 160 complete genomes of SARS-CoV-2 to be sequenced from human patients, an international team of scientists found three distinct variants of SARS-CoV-2: A, B and C: the A and C types are found in significant proportions outside East Asia, that is, in Europeans and Americans; in contrast, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists Tags: EU