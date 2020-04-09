Fungus application thwarts major soybean pest



Source: phys.org



The soybean cyst nematode sucks the nutrients out of soybean roots, causing more than $1 billion in soybean yield losses in the U.S. each year. A new study finds that one type of fungi can cut the nematodes' reproductive success by more than half. More in www.sciencedaily.com »