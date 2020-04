3D nanoparticles and magnetic spin



Added: 09.04.2020 15:54 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Researchers have captured 3D images of nanoparticles in liquid with atomic precision, and developed an ultrathin electrical switch that could further miniaturize computing devices and personal electronics without loss of performance. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: SWIFT