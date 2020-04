Ear's inner secrets revealed with new technology



Source: forums.soompi.com



What does it actually look like deep inside our ears? This has been very difficult to study as the inner ear is protected by the hardest bone in the body. But with the help of synchrotron X-rays, it is now possible to depict details inside the ear three-dimensionally. Researchers have now used the method to map the blood vessels of the inner ear.