Looking for dark matter



Added: 09.04.2020 14:39 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.popularmechanics.com



Dark matter is thought to exist as 'clumps' of tiny particles that pass through the earth, temporarily perturbing some fundamental constants. A new article sets out two novel methods for measuring these tiny changes and thus detecting dark matter. Both use already existing experimental infrastructure. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DARPA