An international team of scientists has been able to reconstruct, in the smallest details, the skulls of some of the world's oldest known dinosaur embryos in 3D, using powerful and non-destructive synchrotron techniques. They found that the skulls develop in the same order as those of today's crocodiles, chickens, turtles and lizards.