COVID-19 drug lead treatments identified



Source: waymagazine.org



An international team of researchers has tested more than 10,000 compounds to identify six drug candidates that may help treat COVID-19. The research tested the efficacy of approved drugs, drug candidates in clinical trials and other compounds.